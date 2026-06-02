PMF says three ISIS militants killed in western Nineveh operation

Shafaq News- Mosul

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Nineveh announced on Tuesday the killing of three suspected ISIS elements during an operation in the province’s” al-Baaj district desert areas.

In a statement, the PMF Operations Command said the operation was carried out as a “precise and specialized security mission.”

Earlier, the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (ICTS) launched a wide-ranging search operation across several provinces, targeting remaining ISIS cells and suspected hideouts to strengthen security and disrupt the group’s activity.

The searches spanned western Nineveh’s desert, Baiji in Saladin province, the Najaf desert, the Nukhaib desert in al-Anbar, Qazaniya north of Badra in Wasit, Mandali in Diyala, Al-Fuhoud in Dhi Qar, and the al-Muthanna desert.