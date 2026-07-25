IRI’s Saraya Awliya Al-Dam denies role in Erbil, Kuwait attacks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Saraya Awliya Al-Dam, an Iraqi armed faction within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), on Saturday rejected reports linking it to recent attacks targeting Erbil and Kuwait as “false and unsupported by any evidence.”

In a statement, the group’s military spokesperson, Abu Mahdi Al-Jaafari, maintained that the allegations were intended to sow confusion and inflame tensions, adding that the faction neither answers to any external party nor serves as a front for another group.

On July 23, Al Hadath TV, citing unnamed sources, reported that an Iraqi armed group identified as Awliya Al-Dam had carried out operations in Jordan, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia under the pretext of targeting US military bases.