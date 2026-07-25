Iraqi President urges more women in senior posts

Shafaq News- Baghdad

President Nizar Amedi on Saturday urged Iraq’s political blocs to expand women’s representation in senior leadership, proposing the appointment of a woman as vice president and deputy prime minister, along with the establishment of a Ministry for Women’s Affairs.

Speaking at the 18th Conference on Combating Violence Against Women in Baghdad, Amedi also backed the government’s anti-corruption campaign Dawn Crackdown and cautioned that mounting regional tensions require unified efforts to safeguard the country’s stability.

Women currently hold 82 of the 329 seats in Iraq’s parliament under the constitutional quota guaranteeing them at least 25% representation.

Read more: Iraq's cabinet gender gap: one woman appointed, no quota required