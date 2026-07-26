Arbaeen pilgrim arrivals in Iraq surpass 1.5 million

Shafaq News- Karbala

1,500,977 pilgrims entered Iraq since the lunar month of Muharram began on June 16 to take part in the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam Hussein, the head of the Iraqi Security Media Cell, Saad Maan, told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Millions travel to Karbala to commemorate Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson and third Shia Imam, slain at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. The Arbaeen, on August 4, falls 40 days after Ashura, signaling the end of the official mourning period.

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