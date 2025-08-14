Millions gather in Karbala for Arbaeen

Shafaq News – Karbala

Millions of pilgrims have converged on the Iraqi city of Karbala to mark Arbaeen, the 40th day of mourning following Ashura, which commemorates the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam Hussein bin Ali, grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Earlier, Iraq’s Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari announced a comprehensive security and service plan to manage the influx of visitors. He said preparations were focused not only on Karbala but also on Najaf, the main entry point for the pilgrimage, and on routes across Babil province. The plan includes reinforcing checkpoints, increasing patrols, deploying additional security units, and enhancing traffic management to keep all designated roads open.

Authorities have coordinated with local governments and service departments to provide water, electricity, and public transport for pilgrims. Special measures were also introduced to reduce road congestion, with the Supreme Security Committee urging the use of public transportation to ensure safe and efficient travel. Najaf and Baghdad international airports are operating without limits to accommodate the continuous arrival of visitors from abroad.

The Iraqi Red Crescent and other humanitarian organizations have established dozens of medical and rest stations along the main routes. The Iranian Red Crescent said it has deployed around 8,000 volunteers, supported by 23 helicopters, one aircraft, 150 emergency vehicles, and 58 clinics and hospitals in Najaf, Karbala, and other key locations.

In addition, thousands of service tents offering free food, cold water, and rest areas have been set up along streets and roads leading to the holy city to support pilgrims during their journey.

Local and international media have been covering the pilgrimage extensively, broadcasting religious recitations and scenes from the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas.

Pilgrims from across Iraq and countries such as Iran, Lebanon, Pakistan, India, and Gulf states are participating, with many undertaking the 80–90 km walk from Najaf to Karbala in summer temperatures reaching 43–46 degrees Celsius.

Arbaeen is regarded as one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings, symbolizing for Shia Muslims the principles of justice, sacrifice, and unity.