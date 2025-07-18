Karbala readies emergency teams before Arbaeen crowds

Shafaq News – Karbala

On Friday, Iraq’s Civil Defense Directorate completed all preparations to secure the Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala, launching a comprehensive safety plan in coordination with religious shrines and Hussaini processions.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings, commemorates the end of the 40-day mourning period for Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Mohammed. Millions of pilgrims travel on foot to Karbala from across Iraq and beyond to mark the occasion.

The Head of the Directorate’s Media and Relations Department Nuwas Sabah told Shafaq News that the plan includes pre-positioning medical supplies, training personnel, and deploying rescue teams along the routes used by pilgrims.

The first pillar focuses on preventive action, including safety inspections of hotels and commercial buildings, and the removal of hazardous materials like flammable sandwich panels and aluminum composite cladding.

The second pillar is field deployment. Civil defense and rescue teams will be stationed along major roads leading into Karbala to enable swift response in emergencies, especially given the high number of visitors.

The third pillar addresses humanitarian support. According to Sabah, civil defense teams will distribute drinking water to processions and enforce kitchen safety regulations.

Sabah also stressed the need for each procession tent to have at least two fire extinguishers, and that organizers should be trained in their use. “Immediate reporting via the 911 emergency line is critical,” he stated.