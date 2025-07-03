Imam Hussein commemorations draw millions to Karbala

Shafaq News – Karbala

Millions of Shiite pilgrims are arriving in Karbala this week to observe the annual Ashura commemorations marking the martyrdom of Imam Hussein bin Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who was killed along with his family and companions in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

The mourning rituals, held during the first ten days of the Islamic month of Muharram, include large-scale public processions known as Husseini marches. These processions, which feature rhythmic chest-beating (Latm), the recitation of elegies, and the distribution of food and water, continue from early morning until late at night in the areas surrounding the shrines of Imam Hussein and his half-brother Al-Abbas.

Hundreds of processions from Iraqi provinces, along with delegations from Arab and foreign countries, have joined the ceremonies. Shrine administrations in Karbala have deployed continuous support teams to manage the increasing number of visitors ahead of Tasu’a and Ashura, the 9th and 10th of Muharram, when the rituals reach their climax.

In the past 24 hours alone, over 18,000 pilgrims entered Karbala through Wasit province. However, hundreds of thousands more have also arrived through other border crossings and via Najaf and Baghdad international airports, contributing to a total number of visitors that is expected to exceed 20 million, consistent with previous years. The event ranks among the largest annual religious gatherings globally.