Iraq sentences about 20 ISIS members to life over Arbaeen arson

Shafaq News – Karbala

Iraq’s Karbala criminal court on Thursday sentenced 19 ISIS members, including one woman, to life imprisonment for setting fire to several Ashura processions during the 2025 Arbaeen pilgrimage.

According to a statement from the judiciary, the group carried out a coordinated attack targeting civilians in the province in an attempt to spread fear during one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings.

The court issued the sentences under Article 4/1 of Iraq’s Anti-Terrorism Law (No. 13 of 2005), with reference to multiple provisions of Articles 2, 47, 48, 49, and 132 of the Penal Code.