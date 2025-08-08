Iraq security update: Terror funding suspect held, Arbaeen plan launched

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on August 9, 2025.

The Army Arrests ISIS Financial Facilitator (Saladin)

The Iraqi Military Intelligence Directorate arrested a woman accused of distributing stipends to ISIS members in Saladin’s Shirqat district during a precision operation.

Arbaeen Security Plan Announced (Najaf)

Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari launched a comprehensive security and service plan for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, highlighting Najaf’s central role in receiving millions of pilgrims.

INSS Apprehends Murder Suspect (Baghdad / Al-Anbar)

The Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) arrested a suspect in the killing of a retired army major general and his wife in Baghdad. He was captured in Al-Anbar and referred to the judiciary.

Clash Involving PM Advisor’s Son (Karbala / Najaf)

A security source reported to Shafaq News an armed clash between Asaib Ahl al-Haq members (a major Shiite Iraqi armed group) and the son of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s adviser Ihsan Al-Shibli on the Karbala–Najaf Road. The confrontation began with a physical assault and escalated to gunfire.