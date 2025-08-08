Iraq arrests ISIS stipend coordinator in Saladin

Shafaq News – Saladin

On Friday, the Iraqi Military Intelligence Directorate arrested a woman accused of distributing stipends to ISIS members in Saladin province.

According to the agency, the suspect was in Shirqat district during a “precision operation.” She allegedly oversaw payments to ISIS fighters and their families—a system the group has used for years to "preserve loyalty and operational capacity."

Shirqat, retaken from ISIS in 2016, was a key logistical and recruitment hub connecting Mosul with central Iraq.

According to the US Treasury, ISIS’s Iraq branch runs an internal finance office that channels funds to the families of militants and prisoners, helping the network survive despite territorial losses.