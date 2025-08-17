Iraq security report: Death sentences issued, ISIS remnants found

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security incidents reported across Iraq on August 17, 2025.

- Death Sentence for 2013 Bombing (Baghdad):

The Al-Karkh Criminal Court sentenced a convicted militant to death for detonating an explosive device against an Iraqi army patrol in 2013, killing one soldier and injuring two others.

- Prison Term for Baathist Propaganda (Wasit):

The Wasit Criminal Court imposed a ten-year prison sentence on a man found guilty of promoting the ideology of the banned Baath Party through social media.

- Drug Traffickers Sentenced to Death (Baghdad):

The Central Criminal Court issued death sentences against two men convicted of trafficking methamphetamine. They were arrested in possession of one kilogram of the drug intended for distribution.

- Woman’s Body Found in Clay Oven (Najaf):

Security forces in al-Abbasiyah district, southern Najaf, discovered the body of a 21-year-old woman hidden inside a clay oven at a residential property.

- Body Found on Tigris Riverbank (Saladin):

A woman’s body was recovered along the Tigris River in the al-Buhashma area of Yathrib district. Authorities opened an investigation and transferred the body for official procedures.

- Man Arrested for Online Threats (Baghdad):

The National Security Service detained an individual who threatened several people online while displaying a pistol with a silencer. He was referred to judicial authorities for further action.

- Tortured Body Recovered (Saladin):

Medical teams in Baiji reported the discovery of a man’s body bearing signs of torture. The victim remains unidentified.

- Gunman Detained After Viral Video (Baghdad):

Al-Rusafa police arrested a man who appeared in a video circulating on social media firing a weapon from a motorcycle on a public street.

- Remains of Three Militants Recovered After Airstrikes (Saladin):

Security forces recovered the remains of three militants along with weapons and logistical equipment in Wadi al-Shay, east of Saladin. The discovery followed two airstrikes carried out on Saturday by Iraqi F-16 aircraft targeting ISIS remnants in Saladin and Kirkuk provinces.

- Drug Arrests in Al-Sulaymaniyah (Kurdistan Region):

The Asayish General Directorate announced the arrest of two men in al-Sulaymaniyah on drug trafficking charges following an operation by anti-narcotics units.