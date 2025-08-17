Iraq sentences Baghdad bomber to death

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq sentenced a man to death for planting a roadside bomb in Baghdad in 2013, killing one soldier and wounding two others, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council announced on Sunday.

According to the Council, the al-Karkh Criminal Court issued the verdict under Article 4 of the 2005 Anti-Terrorism Law, a statute routinely applied in cases linked to extremist violence. Executions carried out in Iraq are almost exclusively under this provision.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch’s latest figures show executions in Iraq nearly quadrupled in 2024, rising from at least 16 to at least 63, placing the country among the world’s top enforcers of capital punishment.