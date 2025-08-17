Iraqi troops uncover ISIS remnants after airstrike

Shafaq News – Saladin

Iraqi security forces recovered the remains of three ISIS militants along with weapons and logistical materials in Wadi al-Shay, east of the Saladin operations sector, an Iraqi security source reported on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News that a unit from the 11th Division, supported by intelligence and reconnaissance elements, inspected the site of yesterday’s air raid carried out by Iraqi F-16 fighter jets.

The operation uncovered the remains of three militants, whose identities will be confirmed after examination, in addition to weapons, destroyed and buried vehicles, and other materials, the source stated, noting that the mission is still ongoing.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command announced yesterday two airstrikes targeting ISIS remnants in Saladin and Kirkuk, pointing out that the first strike, conducted on August 12 after days of surveillance, hit a key hideout in Wadi al-Shay, destroying the site and killing several militants inside.