Arbaeen pilgrimage: Iraq implements a full security and service plan

Shafaq News – Najaf

On Friday, Iraq’s Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari announced the launch of a comprehensive security and service plan for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, emphasizing Najaf’s role as a vital hub for millions of pilgrims heading to Karbala.

“Najaf is no less important than Karbala during Arbaeen,” he stressed during a press conference. “It is a key gateway for pilgrims and requires the same level of preparation and attention.”

Arbaeen, observed 40 days after Ashura, marks the martyrdom of Hussein Bin Ali, the third Imam in Shia Islam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad. Millions are expected to converge on Karbala, many traveling on foot from other provinces—especially Najaf, located about 73 kilometers away—along routes lined with thousands of volunteer-run tents offering food, water, and medical care.

Al-Shammari outlined a coordinated plan that combines intelligence gathering, field deployment, and logistical support. Medical teams, civil defense units, and municipal services have also been placed on high alert to respond promptly during the pilgrimage.

With preparations progressing as planned, Al-Shammari confirmed the introduction of a traffic management strategy designed to reduce accidents by separating pedestrian and vehicle routes. Surveillance cameras, radar systems, and road patrols have been deployed, supported by the full mobilization of the General Directorate of Traffic.

“All government sectors are working as one team to ensure the pilgrimage proceeds smoothly and safely,” he concluded.