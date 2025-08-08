Over 2 million Iranian pilgrims enter Iraq for Arbaeen

Shafaq News – Tehran

About 2.3 million Iranians have crossed into Iraq through six border points for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, an Iranian transport official said on Friday.

Arbaeen, held 40 days after Ashura, marks the martyrdom of Hussein bin Ali, the third Imam in Shia Islam and grandson of the Prophet Mohammad. Millions are expected to gather in Karbala, many making the 73-kilometer walk from Najaf along routes lined with thousands of volunteer-run tents offering food, water, and medical care.

Speaking in a press conference, Mansour Fakharan, Deputy Head of Development, Technology and Smart Transformation at the Road and Transport Organization, said the Mehran crossing accounted for 63% of pilgrim traffic—over 1.08 million people—an increase of 2% from last year.

Traffic is forecast to peak in the coming days, with movement expected to rise 8% from 2024. Fakharan explained that 450 buses are currently operating at Mehran, with the fleet to expand to 650 within 12 hours. Smart transport data also show more than 4,000 private vehicles heading toward the crossing.

For the first time, transport needs have been projected for 150 cities. More than 7,000 smart road systems are monitoring and managing flows, with real-time coordination among agencies to ensure a smooth and safe return from Iraq.