Iranian Pilgrims flocks Iraq's al-Mundhiriyah crossing ahead of the Arba'een Observance

Shafaq News/ Thousands of Iranian pilgrims are streaming through the Al-Mundhiriyah border crossing between Iraq and Iran every day to participate in the Arbaeen annual pilgrimage, says top official on Tuesday.

Brigadier General Shierko Ahmad Jaff, the director of the Al-Mundhiriyah border crossing, told Shafaq News Agency that a current average of 2,000 to 3,000 Iranian visitors cross daily.

"Given the imminent Arba'een observance, we anticipate a significant influx in the coming days," Jaff noted.

During the peak periods leading up to the observance, Jaff forecasts that, "we might see as many as 50,000 Iranian visitors per day."

The officer emphasized the readiness and integration of the administrative and security procedures, pointing to a comprehensive mobilization to accommodate the influx.

Abdul-Amir al-Shamari, Iraq's Minister of Interior, has announced the deployment of over 40,000 security officers in Diyala to ensure the safety of pilgrims heading to commemorate Imam Hussein's Arba'een in Karbala.

Earlier this month, Diyala's Governor Muthanna al-Tamimi, accompanied by Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al Sadiq, inspected the Al-Mundhiriyah border facilities to gauge the preparedness of the border management and oversee the logistical operations on both the Iraqi and Iranian sides.