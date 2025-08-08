Kurdistan Region prepares to host Iranian pilgrims en route to Karbala

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Friday designated the Erbil International Exhibition Center as a main hub for receiving Iranian pilgrims heading to Karbala for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, tens of thousands of pilgrims continue to arrive in Erbil through the Haji Omran border crossing and other entry points toward central and southern Iraq.

Under the KRG’s official plan, four key stations have been designated to assist pilgrims: the Haji Omran border gate, Kani Miran area, the Erbil Expo Center, and the Sherawa checkpoint. Additional mobile stations have also been deployed along the roads to facilitate movement and provide services.

The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) is overseeing many of the support services, operating around the clock with field teams offering food, medical aid, transportation, and general assistance.

Authorities have provided logistical facilities, including food, water, internet access, mobile clinics, cooling stations, sleeping tents, and ambulance services.

Last year, more than 110,000 Iranian pilgrims entered through Kurdistan Region crossings, with nearly 3,000 medical cases treated and no major traffic incidents reported.

In a joint press conference with Iranian Consul General Faramarz Asadi, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw noted that the number of visitors is increasing daily and may surpass last year’s figures. He affirmed that the KRG is committed to ensuring the safety and smooth passage of pilgrims in cooperation with relevant security and service institutions, as well as charitable organizations, particularly the Barzani Charity Foundation.