Federal financial control delegation visits KRI's border crossings

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Finance and Economy in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced on Thursday that a delegation from the Federal Financial Control Bureau has visited the region's border crossings. The ministry confirmed that all necessary facilitations were extended to the delegation.

Hunar Jamal, the ministry's official spokesperson, stated during a press conference in al-Sulaymaniyah, "For the past 10 days, a federal delegation from the Financial Control Bureau has been present to review the financial accounts of the border crossings."

Jamal added that the Federal Financial Control delegation held several meetings with the General Directorate of Accounting, Customs, Taxes, and Budget, along with several directorates and ministries within the Kurdistan Regional Government. He affirmed that all necessary facilitations were provided to the financial delegation and that no financial irregularities were recorded at the border crossings.

He further explained, "For the past two years, there has been coordination between the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Financial Control Bureau, and all financial data have been provided." He emphasized that after the approval of the federal budget for the current year, all financial accounts were presented to the Federal Financial Control Bureau.

Separately, Abbas Ismail, the Director of Parviz Khan International Border Crossing, responded to accusations made by a member of al-Sulaymaniyah Provincial Council during a television interview. Ismail stated during a press conference, "Everything that the council member mentioned was devoid of truth, and there was no oil smuggling from that border crossing, contrary to what was claimed."

The border crossing director mentioned that the crossing would file a legal complaint against the council member who presented misleading information in the media. He emphasized that the judiciary would be the ultimate authority to decide on these accusations.

The Chairman of the Energy and Industry Committee of al-Sulaymaniyah Provincial Council, Karim Ali, had previously spoken about corruption suspicions at Garmyan's border crossings, specifically Parviz Khan border crossing, and allegations of oil smuggling without paying fees and taxes.