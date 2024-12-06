Israel strikes border crossings between Syria and Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military announced, on Friday, that it had carried out airstrikes targeting border crossings between Syria and Lebanon, allegedly used to transport weapons to Hezbollah.

In a statement, the Israeli army said the strikes targeted "routes used for the transport of weaponry and terrorist infrastructure near border crossings between Syria and Lebanon."

The army described the operation as a further step in weakening the capabilities of Hezbollah's Unit 4400, “a division responsible for smuggling weapons for attacks against Israel's home front and military forces.”

“The Israeli Defense Forces will continue to act to thwart any threats to the State of Israel and will not allow Hezbollah to rebuild its arsenal.”

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamieh, confirmed that the Israeli strikes targeted two border crossings with Syria: Josiah and Al-Arida.

This is the second time, Josiah was knocked out of service since the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel began, following an Israeli airstrike on Saturday that targeted the key crossing.