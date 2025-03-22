Lebanon shuts more illegal border crossings with Syria

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Lebanese army shut down four illegal border crossings with Syria to curb smuggling and unauthorized crossings.

In a statement, the Lebanese military said the crossings were closed in the areas of Masharii al-Qaa and al-Qasr-Hermel, reinforcing its crackdown on border infiltration and smuggling activities.

ضمن إطار مكافحة أعمال التسلل والتهريب عبر الحدود الشمالية والشرقية، أغلقت وحدة من الجيش أربعة معابر غير شرعية في منطقتي مشاريع القاع والقصر - الهرمل.#الجيش_اللبناني #LebaneseArmyhttps://t.co/Y1GdIW8E3K pic.twitter.com/1wlbAtyQ3v — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) March 22, 2025

The move comes after the army shut three other unauthorized crossings in al-Qaa, al-Mashrifa, and al-Doura-Hermel last Thursday, according to an earlier military announcement.

The Lebanese cabinet had previously formed a ministerial committee to propose measures to secure the country’s border with Syria, following shelling incidents that targeted villages along the eastern frontier.

Lebanon and Syria share six official border crossings, but the porous frontier has long been riddled with unofficial routes, with at least 17 illegal crossings controlled by tribal groups. Some of these crossings bear the names of the tribes that oversee them, operating beyond the reach of authorities.

Several of these crossings have been used for smuggling narcotics, weapons, stolen vehicles, and other illicit goods. Smuggling networks reportedly facilitate their activities by bribing local officials and securing passage through these routes.