Iraq arrests 26 infiltrators in border security operations

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq's Border Forces Command announced the arrest of 26 foreign infiltrators who illegally crossed the country's borders.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the Command reported that "a joint detachment from the Second and Third Battalions of the Third Border Brigade, part of the First Border Region Command, arrested 22 individuals attempting to cross the border illegally within Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate's administrative boundaries."

Additionally, the Third Battalion of the First Border Brigade apprehended four more infiltrators in Duhok Governorate. A formal seizure report was filed, and the necessary legal measures were taken against the individuals, the statement said.

It's noteworthy that the successive Iraqi governments have intensified security measures along the borders to restrict the crossing, especially with Syria, where ISIS members try to infiltrate.