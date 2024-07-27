Iranian pilgrims use kurdistan’s Haj Omran border crossing for 3rd consecutive year

Shafaq News/ For the third consecutive year, Iranian pilgrims are using the Haj Omran border crossing in Erbil, which connects to the Tamarchin border on the Iranian side, to travel to Karbala for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

This year, necessary infrastructure has been prepared to accommodate the pilgrims from the mentioned border.

According to the semi-official Iranian news agency Mehr, Tamarchin is one of the six border crossings facilitating Arbaeen pilgrims and is the closest to Karbala. It has been well-received by Iranians, Turks, and Azerbaijanis.

The report highlighted that amenities have been provided at this border to ensure the comfort of the Arbaeen pilgrims, including accommodation, food, and other services.

The governor of West Azerbaijan praised the favorable conditions at the Tamarchin border, including suitable weather and reduced costs. He mentioned that this year, the capacity to receive visitors at Tamarchin has been increased to 500,000 people, with the potential to accommodate even more.

Additionally, 90 Husseini service tents have been set up from Tamarchin to the city of Najaf to assist the pilgrims along their journey.