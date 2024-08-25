More than 3.4 foreign pilgrims entered Iraq for the Arbaeen: official

Shafaq News/ More than 3.4 million foreign pilgrims have arrived in Iraq for the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, the country’s border crossings authority announced on Sunday.

According to a statement by Alaa al-Qaisi, the official spokesman for the Border Crossings Authority, a total of 3,413,063 foreign pilgrims entered the country via ten border crossings between August 6 and August 24 to commemorate Arbaeen.

Al-Qaisi said that pilgrims who have left Iraq since then amount to 2,502,395.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. Shiite Muslims believe that Imam Hussein was unjustly killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. Each year, millions of pilgrims from around the world converge on the Iraqi city of Karbala to visit the shrine of Imam Hussein and mourn his death.

The pilgrimage has grown in popularity in recent years, drawing millions of pilgrims from Iran, Pakistan, India, Lebanon, and other countries. Participants often walk long distances to reach Karbala, and the event is marked by large processions and religious ceremonies.