Hundreds of thousands flock to Iraq through Kirkuk for the Arbaeen Pilgrimage

Shafaq News/ Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from across the region and beyond poured into Iraq on Saturday, en route to the holy city of Karbala for the annual Arbaeen commemoration of Imam Hussein's martyrdom.

The influx of pilgrims, including large numbers from Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Georgia, has overwhelmed border crossings and towns along the pilgrimage route.

"We've seen a significant increase in the number of pilgrims this year," said Abbas Hassan, a volunteer at a roadside service station in Tun Kubri, north of Kirkuk. "People are coming from all over the world to pay their respects."

Pilgrims described a sense of spiritual renewal and praised the hospitality of the Iraqi people. "The atmosphere is incredible," said Hassan Ghulam, a Turkish pilgrim. "The Iraqi people are incredibly generous and welcoming."

Um Hussein, a Georgian pilgrim, echoed the sentiment, saying, "It's a journey of faith and a testament to the Iraqi people's kindness."

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, which marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, is one of the world's largest religious gatherings. Millions are expected to participate in the main event in Karbala on September 1.

UNESCO has recognized the Arbaeen pilgrimage as an intangible cultural heritage, given its significance as one of the largest human events.

Iraqi officials have mobilized resources to accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims, providing medical care, food, and shelter. Security forces are also on high alert to protect pilgrims.