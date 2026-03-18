Iran mourns officials killed in wave of assassinations

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday mourned senior government and security figures killed in recent attacks, including two ministers and the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian condemned the “cowardly assassination” that killed Esmail Khatib, Ali Larijani, and Aziz Nasirzadeh, along with members of their families and accompanying teams.

ترور ناجوانمردانه همکاران عزیزم اسماعیل خطیب، علی لاریجانی و عزیز نصیرزاده در کنار بعضی از اعضای خانواده و تیم همراهشان داغدارمان کرد. شهادت دو عضو کابینه و دبیر شعام و سرداران نظامی و بسیجی را به مردم بزرگ ایران تسلیت می‌گویم. مطمئنم راهشان محکم‌تر از قبل ادامه خواهد داشت. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) March 18, 2026

He extended condolences to the Iranian public, saying the deaths of senior officials, military commanders, and members of the Basij had plunged the country into mourning, while expressing confidence that “their path will continue stronger than before.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said earlier that Israeli forces killed Intelligence Minister Khatib overnight.

The statement follows a series of high-profile killings, including Larijani, who headed Iran’s top security body, and Basij commander Gholam Reza Soleimani. Iranian state media had also confirmed on March 1 the killing of Defense Minister Nasirzadeh.