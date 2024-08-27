Erbil hosts 110,000 Iranian pilgrims for Arbaeen with smooth operations

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the local government in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), released the final statistics of Iranian visitors received during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The government stated, “Approximately 110,000 Iranian visitors who came to participate in the Arbaeen ceremonies had been hosted.”

“To manage the influx, four fixed reception stations and ten mobile stations, consisting of several buses, were set up.”

The government also reported that “3,000 medical cases were handled during the event,” noting, “No traffic accidents involving the pilgrims were recorded.”

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, held annually in Karbala, Iraq, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. It commemorates the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein bin Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, along with his family and companions in the Battle of Karbala at the hands of the Umayyad Caliph Yazid ibn Muawiya's army in 680 AD (61 AH). Millions of Shia Muslims from around the globe journey to Karbala to visit the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas, braving extreme temperatures to honor their sacrifice.