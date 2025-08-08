Sacred March: Iraq ramps up security and services for Arbaeen

Shafaq News – Karbala

Iraq is intensifying preparations for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings. The event, observed 40 days after Ashura, commemorates the martyrdom of Hussein Bin Ali, the third Imam in Shia Islam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad.

Millions of pilgrims are expected to converge on Karbala, many walking from other provinces—particularly from Najaf, about 73 kilometers away—along routes lined with thousands of volunteer-run tents providing food, water, and medical services.

Security authorities have deployed surveillance systems, armed patrols, and rapid-response units along major pilgrimage roads. Karbala Governor Nassif al-Khattabi said coordination between the Karbala Security Committee and shrine authorities is at its “highest level.”

Infrastructure works have been accelerated to ease traffic congestion, including the opening of a new bridge on one of the main approach routes. Temporary traffic diversions are in place, and additional parking zones have been established for service convoys and private vehicles.

Veterinary teams are stationed at main and secondary checkpoints to inspect meat, dairy products, fish, and eggs, ensuring compliance with health regulations and verifying animal health certificates to prevent the spread of diseases such as Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF). Unregulated slaughter in service tents is prohibited, and regular inspections are being carried out at restaurants, butcheries, street vendors, and hotel kitchens. Nine veterinary clinics in Karbala, supported by teams from other provinces, are distributing thousands of leaflets to pilgrims and procession organizers on food safety and disease prevention.

Hotels in Karbala are fully booked, with authorities reporting maximum occupancy weeks before the peak days of the pilgrimage. Additional lodging facilities in nearby cities have been prepared to accommodate overflow crowds.

Local media outlets have begun extensive coverage of the preparations, broadcasting from key pilgrimage routes and shrine areas. Live transmission is planned for the central mourning ceremonies, with special reporting teams embedded among the walking pilgrims.