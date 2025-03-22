Baghdad metro, Najaf-Karbala train: grand plans, ground reality of delays

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s ambitious transportation projects, including the Baghdad Metro and the Najaf-Karbala fast train, have been promoted as transformative solutions to the country’s persistent traffic congestion and economic challenges. However, despite grand plans and significant investments, these projects have encountered delays and obstacles that raise concerns about their feasibility and long-term success.

Overview of the Projects

Baghdad Metro

In February 2024, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani launched two major transportation initiatives, the Baghdad Metro and the Najaf-Karbala fast train. A Lebanese-Malaysian consortium, CHSS and HSS, was contracted for consultancy services, marking an effort to modernize Iraq’s transportation infrastructure.

The Baghdad Metro, envisioned as Iraq’s first underground railway, has been in planning since the 1980s but faced repeated setbacks due to war and economic sanctions. Now revived, the project aims to establish a network of seven lines and 14 major stations, connecting key areas such as Alawi, al-Shaab, al-Tayaran Square, al-Baladiyat, al-Kadhimiya, Baghdad Airport, Dora, Maysaloon Square, al-Zafaraniya, Aden Square, al-Bayaa, and al-Qadisiya. Designed to be fully automated and electric, the metro is expected to operate at speeds of 80–140 km/h, with a capacity to serve three million passengers daily, covering 85% of the capital.

The metro’s design includes underground tunnels reaching depths of up to 20 meters to prevent conflicts with existing roads and infrastructure. Stations are planned to feature commercial outlets, restaurants, elevators, escalators, administrative offices, parking lots, and power stations. The system will also incorporate separate platforms for arrivals and departures, as well as maintenance depots for servicing the trains.

MP Aqil al-Fatlawi, a member of Iraq’s parliamentary transport and communications committee, highlighted the lack of tangible progress despite repeated government assurances. “The contract is valued between $15 billion and $17 billion, involving nine major international firms,” he noted. The metro’s planned routes pass through religious shrines, universities, ministries, stadiums, wholesale markets, and tourism and entertainment zones. “Yet, nothing has materialized on the ground.”

According to Nasser al-Asadi, an advisor to the prime minister, the project is estimated to cost $18 billion, with a consortium of international firms handling construction. Key players include French companies SYSTRA and SNCF, Spanish firms Alstom, Talgo, and Sener, Turkish construction companies, and Germany’s Deutsche Bank. He previously stated that construction could be completed within four years.

The metro is also set to cross the Tigris River at three points and include four major parking structures, each capable of accommodating 10,000 vehicles. Al-Fatlawi cited previous statements by al-Asadi, describing the project as the largest of its kind in the region, intended to relieve Baghdad’s chronic traffic congestion.

The parliamentary committee has formally requested updates from the prime minister’s office and the transport ministry regarding both projects. Al-Asadi has been summoned multiple times for questioning on their status, yet concerns remain over the lack of visible progress.

Najaf-Karbala Fast Train

The Najaf-Karbala fast train represents another pillar of Iraq’s transportation overhaul. Spanning 90 kilometers with four main stations, the high-speed rail system is designed to reach speeds of up to 240 km/h. This will significantly reduce travel time between Najaf and Karbala from over three hours by car to just 30–40 minutes, offering a safer and more efficient alternative for millions of pilgrims.

Although specific financial details are limited, the project is part of a broader $2.5 billion investment in Iraq’s rail infrastructure.

Al-Fatlawi expressed frustration that the same consortium managing the metro project was also awarded the fast train contract, yet construction has not commenced. “It remains just talk and empty promises unless actual work begins.”

The train system is planned to include air-conditioned carriages, designated sections for women and children, and facilities for the elderly and disabled, ensuring accessibility and comfort. Stations will also feature retail outlets, dining options, and service facilities, further enhancing convenience for travellers.

Potential Benefits

Despite the numerous challenges, both projects promise substantial benefits. The Baghdad Metro, once operational, is expected to drastically ease the capital’s severe traffic congestion. Originally designed to handle just 400,000 vehicles, Baghdad’s roads now accommodate over four million, leading to gridlock. With an estimated daily capacity of three million passengers, the metro would provide a long-term solution to this issue.

Beyond improving mobility, the metro is expected to drive economic growth by generating thousands of jobs in construction, operations, and maintenance. An enhanced transportation network could attract foreign investment, boost property values, and stimulate business activity along metro corridors. Stations integrated with commercial spaces, restaurants, and administrative offices would transform these hubs into bustling centers of commerce and daily life.

Environmentally, the transition to electrified public transportation presents significant advantages. Electrified metro systems can reduce emissions per passenger by up to 75% compared to private vehicles, making them a crucial component in addressing Baghdad’s air pollution crisis. The metro’s electric system is also expected to lower fuel consumption by thousands of barrels per day, delivering both economic and environmental benefits.

Meanwhile, the Najaf-Karbala high-speed train is poised to enhance the pilgrimage experience, providing a faster and more comfortable alternative to congested roads. The railway’s design prioritizes passenger comfort with modern amenities, ensuring a smooth travel experience even during peak pilgrimage seasons. Stations will offer retail and dining options, making journeys more convenient for millions of visitors each year.

Delays and Challenges

Iraq’s turbulent history has significantly impacted infrastructure development. Decades of conflict, including the Iraq War (2003–2011) and the battle against the Islamic State (2014–2017), have disrupted projects, leading to soaring costs and prolonged delays. Security remains a key challenge, particularly in Baghdad’s urban areas, where threats from armed groups and political instability complicate construction efforts.

Corruption within Iraq’s public sector further obstructs progress. The country ranks 157th out of 180 on Transparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index, reflecting widespread concerns over financial mismanagement. Skepticism surrounds the selection of contractors, with doubts about the expertise of some firms involved. Questions also linger over government transparency regarding project approvals and financial oversight.

Al-Fatlawi has been outspoken about the stagnation of both the metro and high-speed train projects. “The same consortium was awarded the project, yet no work has started. It remains just talk and empty promises unless construction begins.”

Technical and logistical hurdles also pose significant challenges. The Baghdad Metro’s deep underground tunnels must navigate a city with complex infrastructure.

Additionally, newly built overpasses in the capital present further complications. PM al-Fatlawi pointed out that over six trillion dinars ($4.6 billion) had already been spent on overpasses, yet traffic congestion persists. “This project will not see the light of day as long as these structures remain. Despite spending more than six trillion dinars on them, they have not solved traffic congestion.”