Najaf grants licenses for eleven projects valued at $400 million

Shafaq News/ The Chair of the Commission of Investment in Najaf, Dergham Kiko, said on Sunday that the Commission granted eleven investment licenses in the governorate so far in 2021.

Dergham said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that the license covered an array of fields, including education, industry, commerce, and Agriculture.

"The is the toll of the first five months of 2021 only," he noted, "the net value of these projects are estimated at 400 million dollars, nearly half a billion dinars."