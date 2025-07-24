Iraq dismantles extremist support network across the country

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Authorities have dismantled a logistical network supporting ISIS remnants across four provinces, Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) announced on Thursday.

The investigation began with INSS directorates in Kirkuk and al-Anbar tracking a covert financing cell led by a woman in Fallujah. She was later arrested for distributing money and stipends within the al-Jadaa and al-Hol camps—funneling support to individuals tied to the defunct group.

Elsewhere, a separate operation unfolded through coordination between INSS teams in Diyala and Nineveh. Following three days of surveillance and fieldwork, they apprehended a wanted man known as “Abu Omar al-Qurashi” in Nineveh, who had received prior training in security and technical fields and was actively attempting to recruit youth.

Initial interrogations revealed wider connections supporting the group’s continued presence.

Despite losing its territorial stronghold in 2017, ISIS maintains sleeper cells and funding channels across the country.