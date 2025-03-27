Iraq's al-Jad'aa camp: Repatriation of ISIS-linked families resumes

Shafaq News/ A new group of families linked to ISIS members is set to be relocated from Syria’s al-Hol camp to Iraq’s al-Jad'aa camp, a security official confirmed on Thursday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, the official stated that the transfer, which is expected to occur over the weekend, is part of a larger plan to repatriate ISIS fighters' families.

While the exact number of families has not yet been determined, authorities are coordinating with security and government agencies to ensure the process goes smoothly, the official added.

Since 2021, Iraq has been working with international organizations to bring back Iraqi families from al-Hol, one of the largest and most notorious camps housing ISIS relatives. Upon arrival at al-Jad'aa, the families undergo social and psychological rehabilitation.

However, the return of these families has raised concerns in local communities, particularly in Nineveh, where there is significant apprehension about reintegrating individuals with ISIS ties.