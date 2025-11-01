Al-Hol ticking bomb: Iraq extricated thousands since 2021

Shafaq News – Manama

Iraq repatriated thousands of its citizens from Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria, National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji said on Saturday.

Addressing the Manama Dialogue 21 conference in Bahrain, Al-Araji described Al-Hol as a “major challenge” and a “ticking time bomb,” emphasizing that tens of thousands of women and children linked to ISIS members remain in the camp.

“Iraq has approached Al-Hol issue with high responsibility, launching rehabilitation and reintegration programs with support from the United Nations and other international organizations,” Al-Araji said, noting Iraq’s readiness to share expertise gained from its ''fight against terrorism.''

Al-Hol once held nearly 70,000 people at the height of the fight against ISIS in 2019. By January 2025, the camp hosted around 40,000 residents, including 16,000 Syrians, 17,600 Iraqis, and 6,400 third-country nationals.

Last month, Iraq’s Ministry of Migration and Displacement confirmed that since 2021, roughly 18,000 Iraqis had been transferred to al-Jadaa camp in Nineveh, where they receive social and psychological rehabilitation before being reintegrated into their communities.

The program has, however, encountered objections from families of ISIS victims in Nineveh, who fear the reintegration of returnees into their towns and villages.

Read more: Security vs. Humanity: Iraq's struggle with ISIS repatriation