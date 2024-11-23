MEPS24: Al-Araji said Iraq repatriates over 2,600 families from Syria's Al-Hol Camp

Shafaq News/ Iraq has repatriated over 2,600 families of individuals linked to ISIS from Syria’s Al-Hol camp, according to National Security Advisor Qassim al-Araji.

Speaking during a discussion session at the Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS 2024) at the American University in Duhok, al-Araji explained that Iraqi teams, specialized in security and humanitarian affairs, have interviewed around 5,000 Iraqi families at the Al-Hol camp, however, now 2640 families have been moved to the Jada’a camp in Iraq’s Nineveh province after undergoing a rehabilitation process.

Al-Araji added that 2,220 families have been successfully returned to their original homes across seven Iraqi provinces following their rehabilitation, without any security or social issues arising in those areas. He noted that around 400 families remain under ongoing psychological rehabilitation and reintegration programs.

“Not all families in the Al-Hol camp are associated with ISIS…Before 2019, the camp housed displaced families fleeing sectarian violence," he explained. "However, after 2019, the camp saw the arrival of families of ISIS fighters."

Additionally, al-Araji stated that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have handed over 2,760 Iraqi ISIS militants, who will now face trial in Iraqi courts.