Iraq to repatriate 850 citizens from Syria's Al-Hol Camp

Shafaq News – Damascus / Baghdad

Iraq is set to receive more than 800 returnees from Al-Hol camp in Syria on Thursday, under US military protection.

A security source reported to Shafaq News that the group includes around 850 people from nearly 240 Iraqi families.

This transfer follows several earlier repatriations. In June, 935 Iraqis from 236 families left Al-Hol, marking the largest single return to date. In May, 241 families, totaling 865 people, were also brought back to Iraq.

Since 2021, Iraq has carried out repatriation efforts that have returned more than 15,000 citizens. Upon arrival, returnees are initially processed at Jadaa camp, where they take part in psychological and social rehabilitation programs before reintegrating into their communities.

Despite these efforts, the program has drawn criticism from segments of the local population, particularly in Nineveh, where families of ISIS victims have raised concerns over the return of displaced individuals from Al-Hol.