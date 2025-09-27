Iraq urges global action to close Syria's Al-Hol Camp

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday released the final statement of a United Nations conference on al-Hol camp, urging stronger international cooperation to close the various detention sites in Syria.

The meeting, hosted by Iraq with support from the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, took place ‘’at a critical moment’’, with nearly 30,000 people still held in al-Hol and surrounding camps.

In a statement, the ministry highlighted Iraq’s leading role in repatriating its citizens, reporting that more than 18,800 Iraqis have returned under a national strategy focused on rehabilitation, reintegration, and judicial accountability.

Iraq shared its experience with other governments that have begun repatriation programs, outlining both progress and challenges. The discussions further stressed the need for stronger international efforts to address humanitarian, human rights, and security challenges in the camps while respecting Syria’s sovereignty.

Emphasizing the urgency of reducing detainee numbers through timely returns, the delegates called for comprehensive support, including education and rehabilitation programs for vulnerable groups such as adolescents.

“We praise Iraq’s leading role in repatriation and encourage other states to follow its example,” the statement added.

Located in northeast Syria, al-Hol once held nearly 70,000 people at the height of the fight against ISIS in 2019. Its population has since dropped below 30,000, but the camp still houses thousands of women, children, and militants—many stateless. Rights groups warn of dire conditions, limited aid, and the risk of radicalization.

