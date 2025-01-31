Iraq receives 81 ISIS families from Syria

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a new batch of families linked to ISIS arrived at the Al-Jadaa camp in southern Mosul from Syria’s Al-Hol.

An Iraqi security source told Shafaq News that Iraqi forces received the 20th batch of ISIS families, comprising 81 families with a total of 360 individuals.

The source explained that 60% of these families are originally from Nineveh province, while 20% hail from Al-Anbar, and the remaining 20% are from areas around Baghdad, Kirkuk, and Saladin.

Earlier this month, a security source in Nineveh told Shafaq News that 191 families—totaling 710 individuals—linked to ISIS arrived at Al-Jadaa camp in Qayyarah, south of Mosul.

This transfer is part of an agreement between the Iraqi government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to repatriate Iraqi citizens from Al-Hol camp in Syria.

The families are transported via the Rabia border crossing and undergo security screening at Al-Jadaa camp before being cleared to return to their areas of origin.

These latest transfers are part of a broader repatriation effort, with Iraq bringing back 706 individuals in October 2024, 185 families in April 2024, and 173 families in June 2024.

The government ultimately aims to close the camp entirely as part of efforts to reduce cross-border security risks.

However, the relocation of these individuals has sparked fears of extremist ideologies spreading, as many residents, including children, may have been indoctrinated and could pose long-term security risks.

Over 60% of Iraqi nationals in the camp are children under 17, and 20% are under five, many of whom have been deprived of basic rights, including education.

Al-Hol has been described as a highly securitized, harsh environment, often likened to a prison due to its restrictive conditions.

Additionally, efforts to repatriate camp residents have faced numerous obstacles, including widespread stigma and local resistance, complicating the reintegration process.

Yesterday, The United Nations announced the official launch of the second phase of the ONE UN Plan, titled “New Beginnings” in collaboration with the Iraqi government, a comprehensive framework designed to support the safe, voluntary, and dignified return, rehabilitation, and reintegration of Iraqi nationals from Al-Hol and Al-Roj camps.

Speaking at the ceremony, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of UNAMI Dr. Mohamed Al-Hassan stated, “It is time to close this file and turn the page on ISIS threats. It is a challenging project and solving it in accordance with international standards and in a manner that commensurate with the level of this country that has shaped the civilization of humanity is evidence of Iraq’s recovery.”

The ONE UN Plan builds on Iraq’s ongoing efforts since 2021 to repatriate and reintegrate its citizens, with a focus on women and children who have endured harsh and unstable conditions in Al-Hol camp.

Acknowledging the worsening humanitarian and security situation in Al-Hol, the Iraqi government has accelerated repatriation efforts, despite significant challenges, the UN indicated.