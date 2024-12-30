Over 150 ISIS families to arrive in Mosul from Al-Hol camp

Shafaq News/ The 18th batch of ISIS families will arrive in Mosul in days, coming from the Al-Hol camp in Syria, a security source revealed on Monday.

The source from Nineveh told Shafaq News that this group includes 159 families, totaling 573 individuals, adding, “The operation is part of prior coordination between the Iraqi and Syrian governments to rehabilitate these families in the Al-Jadaa camp."

This batch is the first to leave under the administration of the new transitional government in Syria.

Thousands of ISIS members were transferred to the Al-Hol camp after the organization was defeated in Syria in March 2019, ending its control over vast areas of Iraqi and Syrian territory.

Earlier, Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji said that Iraq aimed at shutting down Al-Hol camp, “as leaving it open only creates a breeding ground for a new generation of ISIS."

About 40,000 people remain in the camp from around 60 countries, making its closure a broader international challenge.

While some nations have accepted the repatriation of their citizens, many Western countries have hesitated to take back their nationals who were part of ISIS.