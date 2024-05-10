Iraqi National Security Advisor: 24 countries began withdrawal of citizens from al-Hol

Shafaq News / Advisor to the Iraqi National Security Qasim al-Araji announced, on Friday, that 24 out of 60 countries have begun to withdraw their nationals from the families of ISIS members in al-Hol camp in Syria.

Al-Araji stated on X, "In al-Hol camp, there are families of ISIS members from 60 countries, and after continuous efforts by Iraq, 24 countries have started the process of withdrawing their citizens."

He added that among those countries, "Russia recently withdrew 32 children (12 girls and 20 boys) aged between (5 - 17 years old)," further stating, "While we appreciate the stance of the Russian government, we call on countries to withdraw their citizens in preparation for the camp’s closure."

Iraq, seeking to mitigate the threat of cross-border extremism, has expressed its intention to close the camp and repatriate its citizens.

"Our goal is to shut down al-Hol camp," said Qasim al-Araji. "Leaving it open only creates a breeding ground for a new generation of ISIS."

On April 30, 2024, Shirwan Al-Dobardani, MP from Nineveh governorate told Shafaq News Agency that "185 families, including relatives of ISIS members, were received from Al-Jad'ah camp in Al-Qayyarah sub-district (south of Mosul) as part of the 15th batch," clarifying that "the Iraqi government received them from Al-Hol camp in Syria."

Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria houses tens of thousands of wives, children, and suspected supporters of ISIS fighters.

The camp, heavily guarded and supervised by Syrian Kurdish-led forces with US support, was once home to 73,000 people, primarily Syrians and Iraqis. Over the years, the population decreased to just over 48,000, with approximately 4,000 released since May 2023.

Al-Hol currently holds about 23,000 Iraqis, 17,000 Syrians, and 7,000 individuals of various nationalities, with non-Syrian or Iraqi nationals residing in a section referred to as the Annex, known for hosting the most committed ISIS supporters.

While some nations have accepted the repatriation of their citizens, many Western countries have hesitated to take back their nationals who were part of ISIS.