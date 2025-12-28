Iraq to repatriate 830+ nationals from Syria’s Al-Hol camp

Shafaq News – Damascus

834 Iraqi nationals are set to return from Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria to Iraq on December 29, a source from the camp reported on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News that all administrative and logistical arrangements have been completed to transfer a group of 230 families from the camp, with more than 20 buses to depart through the Al-Waleed border crossing in Syria’s Hasakah province under the protection of the Global Coalition.

The return is being coordinated between the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, the Kurdish-led governing body, and the Iraqi government.

Earlier this month, Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji said Baghdad plans to repatriate all Iraqi families from Al-Hol camp within six months. Meanwhile, an administrative source at the camp told Shafaq News that the Global Coalition escorts 858 Iraqis from Al-Hol Camp toward Iraqi territory, marking the 31st repatriation convoy.

Since 2021, Iraq—working with international organizations—has implemented a program to return families from Al-Hol, receiving them at Al-Jadaa camp for social and psychological rehabilitation, amid recurring local objections, particularly from families of ISIS victims in Nineveh province, over concerns about reintegration.

Read more: Progress and perils: Iraq continues Al-Holre turns