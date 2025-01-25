148 ISIS families leave Syria’s Al-Hol Camp to Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, 148 Iraqi families, 578 individuals, departed the Al-Hol camp in southern Al-Hasakah, Syria.

This marks the 20th group to leave the camp since coordination began between the Iraqi government and the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria to repatriate Iraqi refugees, and the second such group in 2025.

Earlier this month, a security source in Nineveh told Shafaq News that 191 families, 710 individuals, affiliated with ISIS members, arrived at the Al-Jadaa camp in Qayyarah, south of Mosul.

This initiative was part of an agreement between the Iraqi government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to repatriate Iraqi citizens from Al-Hol.

The families are transported through the Rabia border crossing and undergo security screening at Al-Jadaa camp before being allowed to return to their original areas.

The latest transfers are part of a broader initiative, with Iraq repatriating 706 individuals in October 2024, 185 families in April 2024, and 173 families in June 2024. The government aims to shut down the camp entirely to mitigate cross-border security risks.