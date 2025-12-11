Syria’s Asayish thwarts Al-Hol breakout bid by ISIS families

Shafaq News – Damascus

Internal Security Forces in northern and eastern Syria (Asayish) foiled an escape attempt from Al-Hol Camp after a group of women and children from ISIS families tried to flee the foreigners’ section, the force announced on Thursday.

A security source told Shafaq News that Asayish detained 18 individuals—women and children of Russian and Turkestani nationality—before they could breach the camp’s perimeter, after patrols detected suspicious movements amid dense fog on Wednesday night.

Last month, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested a senior ISIS leader during a security operation at Al-Hol Camp in coordination with the Global Coalition. According to the SDF, the Iraqi detainee is accused of helping reactivate ISIS sleeper cells.

Al-Hol remains the largest concentration of foreign ISIS family members worldwide. Recent figures indicate that more than 6,200 individuals from various nationalities reside in 1,871 families within the camp’s foreign section.

