Al-Hol repatriation: 155 families sent to Iraq

Shafaq News / On Sunday, the management of Al-Hol Camp in Al-Hasakah announced the transfer of 155 Iraqi families, totaling 569 individuals, to the custody of the Iraqi government.

According to a statement from the camp administration, this marks the fourth batch repatriated in 2025 and the 21st overall since the evacuation process began in coordination with the Iraqi government.

An informed source revealed that the families were transported in Iraqi buses, with the convoy secured by American armored vehicles and Global Coalition aircraft.

This latest repatriation follows a January operation during which 148 Iraqi families, comprising 579 individuals, were returned from Al-Hol Camp. The camp, managed by Kurdish authorities, currently houses 38,890 individuals, primarily family members of ISIS militants, including Syrians and other nationalities.

Amid these developments, on February 6, Shareef Suleiman, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Migration and Displacement, urged the Iraqi government to reject the intake of displaced individuals from the camp, asserting that many are associated with ISIS and that their relocation poses a threat to social stability.

Furthermore, an Iraqi security source reported on January 31 that a new batch of families linked to ISIS arrived at Al-Jadaa Camp in southern Mosul as part of a rehabilitation program. This 20th batch included 81 families, totaling 360 individuals, mainly from Nineveh, Al-Anbar, Baghdad, Kirkuk, and Saladin. Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji stated at the end of 2024 that over 2,600 families associated with ISIS had been repatriated from Al-Hol Camp to Al-Jadaa Camp.

This repatriation initiative is part of ongoing cooperation between the Iraqi government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to rehabilitate families associated with ISIS, forming a long-term strategy to address the conflict’s consequences in Iraq and Syria.