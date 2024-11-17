Yazidis found in Syria’s Al-Hol Camp amid search for thousands still missing

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Yazidi Rescue Office in Iraq reported the identification of kidnapped Yazidis among residents of Syria’s Al-Hol camp.

ISIS’s Genocide in Sinjar

Since its inception in October 2014, the Yazidi Rescue Office has worked to free survivors of the 2014 Sinjar genocide. ISIS’s attack on the predominantly Yazidi district in August 2014 resulted in the abduction of 6,417 Yazidis, including men, women, and children.

Hussein Qaidi, the head of the rescue office, announced that 3,583 Yazidis have been rescued so far, but over 2,600 remain missing, primarily women and children. Qaidi noted that efforts to locate and liberate these individuals continue despite significant challenges.

The US Department of State highlighted the magnitude of the tragedy, stating, “ISIS killed and enslaved thousands of Yazidis. The identification of bodies found in mass graves is ongoing.” The spokesperson, Matthew Miller, reiterated the international community’s commitment to rebuilding affected areas and supporting survivors.

Mass Graves and Ongoing Displacement

The genocide left a trail of devastation, with 93 mass graves discovered in the Sinjar and Baaj districts. Of these, 32 remain unopened. Fewer than 700 remains have been recovered, with only 243 victims identified and returned to their families.

Despite the declared defeat of ISIS in 2017, many Yazidis have not returned to Sinjar due to lingering security concerns. Thousands remain in displacement camps across Iraq, with the government working to close these facilities and hold perpetrators accountable.

Al-Hol Camp

The Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria has been a focal point for humanitarian and security efforts.

Initially housing over 50,000 individuals, including ISIS affiliates and displaced civilians, the camp remains a complex and unresolved crisis.

Recent findings suggest that some Yazidis abducted during the Sinjar genocide were concealed within the camp. Officials are working with humanitarian organizations to identify and rescue survivors, with particular attention on women and children.

Al-Hol remains home to over 43,000 residents, predominantly Iraqis and Syrians, along with foreigners from at least 45 countries.