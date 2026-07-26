Tel Aviv greenlights multinational force for Gaza

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel has approved the deployment of an International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza, paving the way for establishing a multinational presence in the war-torn Strip, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth revealed that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was the only cabinet member to oppose the decision, arguing that Hamas had not disarmed or demilitarized Gaza and that Israel should therefore not fulfill its own commitments.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar defended the deployment, describing it as part of an international initiative. “We may not succeed in it, but we should not be the ones who prevent it from moving forward,” he remarked.

Israel’s public broadcaster also disclosed that the cabinet decision authorizes the establishment of a headquarters for the force near Rafah in southern Gaza.

The decision won support from Nikolay Mladenov, head of Gaza’s Peace Council, who argued that the priority now is ensuring the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Plan for Gaza, including the roadmap put forward by mediators.

I welcome steps by Israel that enable the deployment of the International Stabilization Force in Gaza, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2803. It is a critical part of the agreed framework for stabilizing Gaza, supporting demilitarization, and enabling the… — Nickolay E. MLADENOV (@nmladenov) July 26, 2026

“It is a critical part of the agreed framework for stabilizing Gaza, supporting demilitarization, and enabling the transition to effective Palestinian transitional administration under the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG),” he wrote on X.

Read more: Trump signs Board of Peace Charter to oversee Gaza ceasefire

ISF, which operates under the Peace Council, is one of four bodies outlined in Trump’s Gaza plan for overseeing the territory after the war. The proposal includes the release of Israeli hostages, the disarmament of Hamas, a phased Israeli withdrawal, the formation of a technocratic government, and the deployment of an international stabilization force.

The first phase of the agreement entered into force on October 10, 2025. Hamas maintains it has fulfilled its obligations, while accusing Israel of violating its terms and delaying the transition to the second phase.