Israel kills Hamas drone unit commander in Gaza

Shafaq News- Gaza

The Israeli military claimed on Sunday to have killed the commander of Hamas' military wing drone unit, Homam Eid, in central Gaza.

The army said Eid was responsible for manufacturing drones used to target Israeli civilians and troops. It added that he previously headed the Central Camps' small drone unit, took part in planning aerial attacks against Israeli forces, and had recently been working to rebuild Hamas' aerial capabilities in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

צה"ל חיסל את מפקד חוליית הכטב"מים של ארגון הטרור חמאס במחנות המרכזצה"ל תקף במרכז רצועת עזה אתמול, וחיסל את המחבל המאם עיד, מפקד חוליית הכטב"מים בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס במחנות המרכז.במסגרת תפקידו, עיד היה אחראי על ייצור הכטב״מים שנועדו לפגיעה באזרחי מדינת ישראל וכוחות… pic.twitter.com/voEECOSCcV — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 26, 2026

On June 25, the Israeli military stated it had assassinated three Hamas members in separate strikes in Gaza, including Mohannad Asaad Mahmoud Abu Ghazal, whom it identified as a commander in Hamas' Nukhba unit involved in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Kibbutz Kissufim.