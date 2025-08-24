Iraq raises refining capacity to +1.2M bpd

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq has increased its refining capacity to 1.3 million barrels per day, making it one of the leading Arab states in this field, the cabinet announced on Sunday.

According to a statement by the PM’s media office, the government aims to increase refining capacity to 1.65 million barrels per day in line with figures unveiled by the prime minister in March 2025.

This milestone will allow Iraq to cover its current consumption of petroleum products, save billions in foreign currency, and strengthen the trade balance, the statement affirmed, adding that the development is expected to generate new jobs in the energy sector and lower carbon emissions.

The Ministry of Oil has prepared plans to begin exporting gas oil and jet fuel once self-sufficiency is achieved, the government pointed out.

تمكن العراق من رفع قدراته التكريرية إلى مستوى (1.3) مليون برميل يومياً، ليصبح في مصاف الدول العربية الأعلى في قدراتها بهذا المجال، وليمضي بهذا النمو والتعاظم في القدرات، نحو تحقيق قدرة في تكرير (1.65) مليون برميل يومياً، وفق الهدف المرسوم الذي اعلنه رئيس مجلس الوزراء السيد محمد…

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, continues to rely heavily on imports due to challenges such as security threats, political instability, aging infrastructure, and resource depletion. Gas flaring and opaque contracts further complicate its energy sector, driving higher demand for refined oil products.