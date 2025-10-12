France's PM Lecornu forms new government

Shafaq News – Paris

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu unveiled his new cabinet on Sunday, just two days after being reappointed by President Emmanuel Macron, concluding a week of political uncertainty in Paris.

The lineup brings together senior civil servants and politicians, including several figures involved in Lecornu’s attempt to form a government last week.

Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin, Budget Minister Amélie de Montchalin, and Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot—all centrist officials who have held their posts since the start of the year—will continue in their positions.

Roland Lescure, a close ally of Macron who had been designated as economy and finance minister in Lecornu’s first proposed government, also retains his role.

Un gouvernement de mission est nommé pour donner un budget à la France avant la fin de l’année. Je remercie les femmes et les hommes qui s'engagent dans ce gouvernement en toute liberté au-delà des intérêts personnels et partisans. Une seule chose compte : l’intérêt du pays. — Sébastien Lecornu (@SebLecornu) October 12, 2025

Earlier, Lecornu described his decision to return as one made “out of duty,” emphasizing that the political crisis must end.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that France adopts a state budget before the end of the year, stressing that restoring public finances remains his government’s central objective.