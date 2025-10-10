Macron reappoints Lecornu France's PM

Shafaq News – Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister, just days after he had submitted his resignation.

“The president of the republic has nominated Mr Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister and has tasked him with forming a government,” the Elysee Palace announced.

France has been facing political uncertainty since a snap election in mid-2024, which left no bloc with a clear majority. Macron called the election shortly after his party underperformed in the European elections, losing several seats to the far right.

In a post on X, Lecornu confirmed that he had accepted the mission “out of duty,” emphasizing that “the political crisis must end.”

He also pledged to do “everything possible” to ensure France adopts a budget by the end of the year, underscoring that restoring public finances remains “a priority for our future.”