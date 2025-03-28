Macron: France backs Syria, Lebanon in arms smuggling crackdown

Shafaq News/ France provided resources to Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to help prevent arms smuggling, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday.

Macron stated in a joint press conference with Aoun at the Élysée Palace that they reaffirmed the sovereignty of Lebanon and Syria, as well as the importance of demarcating their borders, and revealed that efforts would be made at the United Nations level to formalize the border demarcation process.

He expressed confidence in Syria’s transitional administration as a step toward lifting sanctions. "We are ready to welcome President Al-Sharaa," he noted, stressing that before Syrian refugees can return home, a political framework must be established to reflect the country’s diverse society.

For his part, Aoun called on France to support efforts for their repatriation and demanded international financial backing to facilitate the return of around 400,000 Syrian refugees. “The reasons for their displacement no longer exist,” he said.

Following a joint press conference, Aoun and Macron continued their bilateral talks. During the discussions President Aoun affirmed his commitment to implement reforms, which practically have already begun with the appointment of a new governor for the Central Bank of Lebanon, indicating that "the appointments and procedures will soon be completed, ensuring Lebanon is ready ahead of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings," according to the Lebanese official news agency NNA.

"Today's Israeli attacks have topped the discussion, with President Macron promising to contact President Trump and Netanyahu to discuss the situation and work to enable the monitoring committee to carry out its work, in accordance with the agreement reached last November," NNA quoted the Lebanese President.