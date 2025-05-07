Syria’s Al-Sharaa in Paris: Macron backs Kurdish deal, calls to ease sanctions

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron and Syrian interim president Ahmad Al-Sharaa held a press conference in Paris addressing counterterrorism, cooperation, and regional issues.

Macron affirmed during his speech that France backs the implementation of any agreement reached between Damascus and the Kurdish-led administration in northeastern Syria.

He also stressed the need to protect all Syrians and said Syria cannot achieve lasting stability without economic recovery. “We must continue supporting the Syrian people, and that includes lifting them out of economic hardship.”

Continued cooperation with Syria is vital to defeating the Islamic State (ISIS), Macron emphasized, describing the group's presence as a serious threat to international peace and security. He affirmed that Paris stands ready to support coordination between the Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in joint counterterrorism efforts.

“I have offered President Al-Sharaa French backing for any agreement reached between Damascus and the Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria,” the French president announced.

Regarding EU sanctions, Macron signaled a shift in policy, announcing France would work toward a gradual easing of European Union restrictions on Syria and push the United States to do the same.

He further reiterated France’s commitment to countering Hezbollah’s influence and called for tighter border security and cooperation between Beirut and Damascus.

For his part, Al-Sharaa affirmed Syria’s commitment to rebuilding and restoring stability, emphasizing cooperation with France in security, justice, and reconstruction as key to regional and global peace.

The interim president also voiced support for international efforts to combat ISIS and eliminate chemical weapons, while condemning recent Israeli airstrikes in Syria as unjustified actions carried out under the pretext of protecting minorities.

“We have indirect talks with Israel aimed at de-escalation,” he pointed out, urging the removal of sanctions imposed after the fall of the previous regime, asserting there is no longer any legitimate basis for their continuation.